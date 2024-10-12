Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
