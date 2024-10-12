Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.