Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

