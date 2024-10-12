Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $1,880,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TM opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.