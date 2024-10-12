Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $205.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

