Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 10,486 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.10 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

