Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,352 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.