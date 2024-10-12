Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.