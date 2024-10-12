Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

