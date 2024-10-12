Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 863,987 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 727,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,259,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

