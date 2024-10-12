Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 685 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,259,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,715,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

