Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

DYNF opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

