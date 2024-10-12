easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 30 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £147.30 ($192.78).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.58).

On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.90).

EZJ opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 475.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.74). The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.77) to GBX 640 ($8.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

