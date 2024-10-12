easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 30 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £147.30 ($192.78).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.58).
- On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.90).
easyJet Stock Down 0.2 %
EZJ opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 475.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.74). The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on EZJ
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.