Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Trading Up 16.3% – Still a Buy?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 74,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 354,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 16.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.