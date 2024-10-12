Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,724,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

