EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $450.45 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $450.55. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.32.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

