Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 32,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

