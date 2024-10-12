ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
ENN Energy stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.19.
ENN Energy Company Profile
