Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enovis by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.91. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

