EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.