Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 221,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,817,000.

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

