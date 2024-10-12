ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43. 60 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

