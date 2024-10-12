Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

EXCOF opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

