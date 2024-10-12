Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
EXCOF opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.05.
About Exco Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.