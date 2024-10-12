First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

AIRR stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $76.31.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

