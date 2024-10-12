Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 65,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

FFC stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.