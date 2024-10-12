Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

