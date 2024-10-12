Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 over the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.