Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

