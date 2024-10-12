FY2024 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Increased by Analyst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$228.05 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.