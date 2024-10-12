FY2024 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Increased by Analyst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$228.05 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.