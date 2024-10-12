FY2025 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.