FY2025 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
