FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Griffin Securities raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $282.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.64. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

