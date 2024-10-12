GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 193 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $1,180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,643.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $1,180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,643.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

