GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after purchasing an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after buying an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

NYSE:CP opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

