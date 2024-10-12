GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 641.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

