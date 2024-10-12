GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TPX opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

