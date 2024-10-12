GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.