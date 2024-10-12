GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

