GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 264,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE HPE opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

