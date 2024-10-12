GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

