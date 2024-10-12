GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

