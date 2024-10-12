GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 442 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

