GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 98 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $469.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.23 and its 200 day moving average is $430.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

