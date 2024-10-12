GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

