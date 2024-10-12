GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LII. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $603.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $583.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.14.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

