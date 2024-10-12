GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,165,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 0.8 %

ENTG stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

