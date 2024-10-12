GAMMA Investing LLC Has $176,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $230.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.