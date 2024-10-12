GAMMA Investing LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 77.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 390,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

