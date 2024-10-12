GAMMA Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

