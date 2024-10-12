GAMMA Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,595,000 after buying an additional 677,036 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

