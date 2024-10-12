GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 635.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE IX opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

